Last Saturday CJ Kickhams GAA club Mullinahone and the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee along with the County Board lay wreaths on the graves of the Mullinahone players who were on the Tipperary team in 1920.

It’s part of a series of events to mark the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson covered the event and spoke to those there. Have a listen…