Tipperary biggest recipient of Munster Council grant

26 Tipperary clubs and schools have availed of the more than 280,000 euro of funding from the Munster Council.

The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme.

1.13 million euro has been provided in funding for club and school capital development projects across the province, with the largest recipients being Tipperary.

The Premier received €281,011 in total – Moycarkey Borris got the largest grant in the county of 28,841 euro, along with 700 euro in legal grants.

Boherlahan, Carrick Swans, Holycross Ballycahill, and Moyne Templetuohy, each got more than 20,000 euro.

Grants range from 700 euro upwards for the clubs and schools involved.

Funding is allocated based on the amount spent and on the category of development.

Clare received more than 176,000, Cork got 221,700, Limerick received around 207,000, Kerry got just under 125,000 and Waterford were given 64,755.

Of the fund available this year, Central Council provided 640,000, with the balance of 490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.