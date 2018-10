Tipperary sportswomen are getting behind a new initiative that is hoping to boost the involvement in and supporting of women’s sports in Ireland.

20×20 is hoping to improve media coverage, boost attendances and generally boost female sport in the country by 20% by the end of 2020.

It’s being led by the Federation of Irish Sport.

Tipp dual player and camogie captain Orla O’Dwyer says attendances at their games are improving with successes, but it’s still much lower than the men’s game…