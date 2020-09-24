Tipp Munster campaign details confirmed

The fixture details for the Munster hurling and football championships have been formally announced.
Tipperary’s senior hurlers will get their Munster campaign underway in the semi-final stage on Sunday November 1st in a 4pm throw-in.
That game will be played in Limerick if Clare are the opponents, and it’ll be in Cork if Limerick win the quarter final.
The senior footballers get their campaign underway the same day in a 1pm throw-in against Clare in Thurles in the Munster quarter finals.
Tipperary’s inter-county involvement will start on Monday October 19th, when the under 20 hurlers face Clare in Thurles in the Munster quarter finals.
Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship
Sunday October 25th at 3:45pm – Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium Thurles
Saturday October 31st at 3:30pm – Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium Thurles
Sunday November 1st at 4pm – Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Sunday November 15th at 4pm – Munster Senior Hurling Final
Munster GAA Senior Football Championship
Saturday October 31st at 7pm – Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan
Sunday November 1st at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles
Saturday November 7th at 1:15pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis
Sunday November 8th at 4pm – Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Sunday November 22nd at 1:30pm – Munster Senior Football Final
Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship
Monday October 19th at 6:30pm – Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee
Monday October 19th at 7:30pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles
Monday October 26th at 3:15pm – Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan or Sixmilebridge
Monday October 26th at 5pm – Limerick v Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee
Wednesday November 11th @ 7:30pm – Munster Under 20 Hurling Final
Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship
Saturday October 17th at 1pm – Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium Thurles
Sunday October 18th at 1pm – Kerry v Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds
Friday October 30th at 6:30pm – Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn
Friday October 30th at 6:30pm – Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles
Saturday November 14th at 1pm – Munster Minor Hurling Final
Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship
Saturday October 24th at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles
Saturday October 24th at 1pm – Limerick v Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds
Saturday November 7th at 1pm – Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney
Sunday November 8th at 1pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis
Saturday November 14th at 1pm – Munster Minor Football Final