Tipp Munster campaign details confirmed

The fixture details for the Munster hurling and football championships have been formally announced.

Tipperary’s senior hurlers will get their Munster campaign underway in the semi-final stage on Sunday November 1st in a 4pm throw-in.

That game will be played in Limerick if Clare are the opponents, and it’ll be in Cork if Limerick win the quarter final.

The senior footballers get their campaign underway the same day in a 1pm throw-in against Clare in Thurles in the Munster quarter finals.

Tipperary’s inter-county involvement will start on Monday October 19th, when the under 20 hurlers face Clare in Thurles in the Munster quarter finals.

====

Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday October 25th at 3:45pm – Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday October 31st at 3:30pm – Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium Thurles

Sunday November 1st at 4pm – Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 15th at 4pm – Munster Senior Hurling Final

Munster GAA Senior Football Championship

Saturday October 31st at 7pm – Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Sunday November 1st at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday November 7th at 1:15pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

Sunday November 8th at 4pm – Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 22nd at 1:30pm – Munster Senior Football Final

Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship

Monday October 19th at 6:30pm – Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Monday October 19th at 7:30pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Monday October 26th at 3:15pm – Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan or Sixmilebridge

Monday October 26th at 5pm – Limerick v Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee

Wednesday November 11th @ 7:30pm – Munster Under 20 Hurling Final

Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship

Saturday October 17th at 1pm – Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium Thurles

Sunday October 18th at 1pm – Kerry v Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Friday October 30th at 6:30pm – Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn

Friday October 30th at 6:30pm – Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday November 14th at 1pm – Munster Minor Hurling Final

Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship

Saturday October 24th at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday October 24th at 1pm – Limerick v Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Saturday November 7th at 1pm – Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Sunday November 8th at 1pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

Saturday November 14th at 1pm – Munster Minor Football Final