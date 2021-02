Tipperary native Donal Corbett has been elected the new County Board Chair of London GAA.

Originally a Shannon Rovers clubman from Coolbawn, Donal had held the role of Treasurer at the County Board last year, before being appointed Chair at Sunday’s AGM.

Donal, known to friends as ‘Pop’, has been a member of Granuaile GAA club in north-west London in recent decades since moving to the city.

He told members on Sunday that the appointment was a “great honour” for him, his family and his club.