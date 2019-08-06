Tipp Ladies Footballers condemn All Ireland semi final fixture clash

The Tipp Ladies football management have conceded that they may have to release Orla O’Dwyer to the camogie squad for their All Ireland semi final.

They’ve also said they’re willing to change their fixture with Sligo in order to allow O’Dwyer to play both games.

Both teams are set to play their respective All Ireland semi finals on the same day – the footballers take on Sligo in Nowlan Park, while the camogie team take on Kilkenny in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

It’s not the first time a fixture clash has caused trouble for O’Dwyer, with a similar incident occurring 12 months ago.

Tipp ladies football manager Shane Ronayne says it’s disrespectful.