Tipp honoured at Munster GAA awards

Tipperary trio David Power, Conor Sweeney and Mary Ryan have all claimed Munster GAA awards for outstanding performances in their respective fields across 2020.

Tipp and Limerick picked up three awards each.

The famous Bloody Sunday Centenary win down in Pairc ui Chaoimh helped Tipp senior football manager David Power claimed the Manager of the Year award. The Kilsheelan native guided his panel to Tipp’s first senior football provincial title in 85 years.

Captain on that day memorable day was Conor Sweeney from Ballyporeen who led from the front and now will have another award for the mantlepiece to add to the All Star which he picked up recently. The Tipp football captain secured the Munster Footballer of the Year award.

Last but not least Mary Ryan secured the Camogie Player of the Year award for her fantastic performances across the senior camogie campaign. Lining out for the Tipp senior team for close to 20 years now the Moneygall defender also collected a recent All Star and has been a rock at the heart of the Tipp defence.

Other winners included Cian Lynch of Limerick as Hurler of the Year and Martina O’Brien of Cork as Ladies Footballer of the Year.