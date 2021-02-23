Tipp GAA clubs hoping to improve facilities

Multiple Tipperary GAA clubs are looking to upgrade their facilities despite the ongoing Level 5 lockdown.

Borrisokane GAA club are seeking permission from Tipperary County Council to build an all-weather training facility to the back of the main stand at their GAA grounds.

Boherlahan Dualla are seeking to build a single story extension to the front and side of the existing clubhouse in place of the existing extension.

While, Clonmel Óg GAA Club are looking to upgrade their existing floodlight stands at Ned Hall Park.

The Council are due to make a decision on those applications in early April.

Meanwhile, Upperchurch Drombane have received conditional permission to erect four 18-metre high floodlights at their GAA grounds.