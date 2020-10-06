Tipp clubs counting cost of GAA decision

Clubs involved in Under 21 and Junior Championships in Tipperary are in a limbo following the GAA’s decision to cancel all club games across the country.

While Tipp has played it’s Senior hurling and football finals a number of other championships are yet to be decided.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Tom Maher – Secretary of Tipperary GAA CCC – said the decision is a blow to the clubs still involved.

“The Junior A and Junior B Championship will be equally important to the clubs that are taking part and win that as the Senior hurling and football was just a week or two ago.”

“Hopefully it will come back again but the possibility is if we move up levels in the Governments roadmap all sports could take a hit. We hope that doesn’t happen and we hope from the GAA point of view that the Junior and Under 21 all take place but all we can do is wait and hope.”