Tipp club structures for 2019 agreed

The structures of the Tipperary club championships for 2019 were decided at last nights county board meeting in the Sarsfields centre in Thurles.

Each GAA club in the county sent one delegate at the meeting at which had 26 motions on the agenda.

It’s likely there will be two club championship games played in April with the possibility of another championship weekend at the end of March.

County board secretary Tim Floyd told Tipp FM Sport some of the big changes are to the senior football championship…