Thurles Sars face two games within a matter of hours

Player welfare is very much back in the news with players from Thurles Sarsfields facing into two games within a matter of hours this weekend.

The Sars camogie team go up against Kilruane McDonaghs in the Intermediate County Final at 2 o’clock on Sunday.

Then at 6 o’clock 8 members of the team will line out for Thurles Sarsfields Ladies Football team against Templemore in the County Intermediate final. A number of Templemore players are due to play camogie on Saturday.

The football final was originally scheduled for 3 on Sunday – when asked to change the fixtures the county board merely pushed it back by three hours.