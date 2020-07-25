Super hurling weekend in store as quest for Dan Breen Cup begins in Tipperary

The quest for the Dan Breen Cup gets underway today with 8 games down for decision over the course of the weekend.

First up today is the clash of Drom and Inch and Roscrea in Templemore at 2 o’clock, followed by Moycarkey Borris versus Loughmore Castleiney at 3 in Semple Stadium and we’ll be bringing you live updates from both those games.

At the same time Thurles Sarsfields take on Kilruane MacDonaghs in Holycross and Kiladangan and JK Brackens clash in Semple at 7.30 this evening.

We’ll have live commentary of those two games and they’ll also be streamed on the Tipperary GAA website.

The Ó Riain and Intermediate championships are also set to be hotly contested, with games across the weekend.

Sports reporter, Liam Hogan, says he has his eye on Portroe in the Ó Riain Cup this year:

“Portroe are playing Kiladangan and that’s going to be a tight affair this weekend. But Portroe are a club that, if you can buy the amount of energy that they provide, it would be worth money.

“They always claim to be a small size of a parish and all that but their unity and their will to win has been brilliant. Let’s not forget that against Burgess last year in the relegation, they were within a whisker of staying up in the Dan Breen because, only for Burgess goalkeeper, Ronan Tucker, they would be up in and it would be Burgess would be down.

“That will just show, they’re never too far away.”

Meanwhile, yesterday evening there was action in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup with Templederry Kenyons defeating Silvermines 19 points to 14.

And in the Intermediate, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams beat Galtee Rovers 2-18 to 1-16, and Ballybacon/Grange had a goal to spare in their defeat of Cappawhite, 1-17 to 17 points.