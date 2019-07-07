Sunday Club Fixtures & Results

The second semi final in Division One of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League takes place at 12 today with Upperchurch- Drombane taking on Roscrea in Roscrea.

The winners will face Drom & Inch who overcame Nenagh Eire Og in the other semi final on Friday night.

Meanwhile in the Mid Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship this evening Upperchurch face JK Brackens in Drombane at 6.30 while Kickham Park the venue for the 7 pm clash of Thurles Gaels and Boherlahan Dualla.

In the West Tipp Junior football championship Cappawhite take on Sean Treacys in Annacarthy at 12.

Then the Minor A County Football semi final between Ballina from North Tipp and Grangemockler from the South will now take place at the later than scheduled time of 1pm.

And in some results from last night’s games in the North Tipp Junior B Championship

It ended all square between Toomevara and Lorrha-Dorrha in St Michael’s Park – 1-13 to 16 points while the clash between Ballina and Moneygall also ended in a draw – 3 -11 a piece.