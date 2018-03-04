Sporting fixtures fall foul of the weather

A reminder that there are no Allianz Football or Hurling League games today due to Storm Emma.

Tipperary had been due to face Louth in Division 2 of the national football League, while the hurlers were due to face Cork in a double header in Semple Stadium.

All the ties have been provisionally rescheduled for next weekend – and the GAA are expected to finalise fixtures on Monday.





Meanwhile NTDL and TSDL soccer fixtures have been called off across the county – as have all Ulster Bank Rugby League fixtures.