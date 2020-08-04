South Tipp club await results of Covid-19 test on player

A Tipperary GAA club has suspended activities as it awaits the result of a suspected case of Covid-19.

Clerihan GAA club has announced that a player involved in a South Tipperary Junior A football game against Ardfinnan on Saturday is displaying symptoms and is now awaiting a test.

Training and match activities have been suspended in the meantime, and the club grounds will remain closed until further notice.

Clerihan juvenile secretary Brian Mordant spoke to Ronan Quirke on Extra Time last evening.

“We have shut the club because the player involved contacted his coach (on Monday morning) to say he didn’t feel well – he showed some symptoms.”

“We just followed protocol from there in the interest of safety of players and parents in Clerihan GAA club.”

“So we decided to shut the club until the player involved seeks medical advice from his own GP.”

“We’re probably being a little bit over cautious to be honest but we just want to be safe than sorry.”