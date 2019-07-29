Sheedy says big-day match officials need to work better together

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says they have no issues with John McGrath’s sending off against Wexford in yesterday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling semi final.

However, he says it did stem from the first yellow, which was handed out early in the first half for a tussle with his marker.

Tipperary were also dealt further blows with 3 goals disallowed.

This weekend’s games have raised some question marks about match officials, with a questionable call in the dying moments of the other semi final between Limerick and Kilkenny also.

Liam Sheedy says all the officials need to work together to make the game flow fairly.

Tipp face Kilkenny in the All Ireland final on August 18th.

Premier fans have been invited to an open training session this Wednesday night in Semple Stadium.

It takes place from 7 o’clock with a meet & greet with the senior panel from 8.15.