Sheedy calls on Dunne and Egan to take coach/selector roles

The inter county management teams in hurling and football have been ratified.

Liam Sheedy has brought last year’s minor manager Tommy Dunne in as a coach and selector, as well as Darragh Egan.

Liam Cahill remains as manager with the under 20s. Working alongside him will be Michael Bevans, Sean Corbett and TJ Ryan.

While Paul Collins from Drom & Inch takes over the minor management duties, and he’s brought in All Ireland winner Shane McGrath as a coach and selector, as well as Sean Corbett and Tony Shelly.

To football, and Liam Kearns remains in charge of the senior squad, with Martin Horgan, Shane Stapleton and Paul Fitzgerald his backroom team.

Tom McGlinchey takes charge of the under 20s, with Paddy O’Flaherty as Coach and Selector with the remaining selectors to be confirmed at a later date.

While Matt O’Doherty heads up the minor management team, with former senior manager Peter Creedon working alongside him as a Coach and Selector.

Johnny Nevin, Vivian Downey and James Boland make up the rest of the backroom team.

All eyes had been on who Liam Sheedy would bring in to his backroom team in the senior hurling set up.

County board chair John Devane says both Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan will bring great expertise to the senior hurling roles…

Management teams in full are as follows:

Tipperary Senior Hurling Management 2019 (3 year term) – Liam Sheedy – Manager (Portroe), Tommy Dunne – Coach/Selector (Toomevara), Darragh Egan – Coach/Selector (Kiladangan); Cairbre Ó Caireallan – Strength & Conditioning, Paddy O’Brien – Physio (Toomevara).

Tipperary U20 Hurling Management 2019 – Liam Cahill – Manager (Ballingarry), Michael Bevans – Coach/Selector (Toomevara), Sean Corbett – Selector (Boherlahan-Dualla) and T.J. Ryan – Selector (Clonoulty-Rossmore): Tommy Ryan – Strength & Conditioning, Paddy Julian – Physio

Tipperary Minor Hurling Management 2019 – Paul Collins – Manager (Drom & Inch), Shane McGrath – Coach/Selector (Ballinahinch), Ger Ryan – Coach/Selector (Cappawhite) and Tony Shelly – Selector (Killenaule); Alan O’Connor – Strength & Conditioning, Lauren Guilfoyle – Physio (Feakle)

Tipperary Senior Football Management 2019 – Liam Kearns – Manager (Austin Stacks), Martin Horgan – Coach, Shane Stapleton – Coach/Selector (Golden-Kilfeacle), Paul Fitzgerald – Coach/Selector (Fethard); Paudie Kissane – Strength & Conditioning, Ian Dowling – Physio

Tipperary U20 Football Management 2019 – Tom McGlinchey – Manager, Paddy O’Flaherty – Coach/Selector with remaining selectors to be confirmed in due course.

Tipperary Minor Football Management 2019 – Matt O’Doherty – Manager (Arravale Rovers), Peter Creedon – Coach/Selector, Johnny Nevin – Coach/Selector (JK Brackens), Vivian Downey – Selector (Upperchurch-Drombane), James Boland – Selector (Inane Rovers), and Jason Coffey – Strength & Conditioning (Ardfinnan), Mark Butler – Assistant Strength & Coditioning and Tomás Ryan – Physio.