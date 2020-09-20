Shannon Rovers and Thurles Sars to vie for silverware in the Intermediate Camogie Final today

After another win for Drom and Inch in the Tipp Senior Camogie Final yesterday, the intermediate decider takes place today.

Shannon Rovers and Thurles Sarsfields face off in that clash at 3.30 in the Ragg.

We’ll have live updates of that game here on Tipp FM.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Shannon Rovers captain, Aoife McLoughney says they’ll leave it all on the field today:

“Oh definitely. We’re after having a couple of years there now – this is our third county final in the last three years. We lost the junior final two years ago, won the junior final then last year and now we’re after finding ourselves in an intermediate final this year when it probably wasn’t overly expected.

“But I think you have to just make sure you’re looking forward to it all the same. These things don’t come around every year – we told this to the young ones last year when we were going out trying to win a county final. They don’t come around every year.

“You have to make the most of them when you get to them.”