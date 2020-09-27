Senior hurling status awaits either Gortnahoe/Glengoole or Moyne/Templetouhy today

Gortnahoe Glengoole are well aware of the challenge facing them today in the County Intermediate Hurling final.

They go up against near neighbours Moyne Templetuohy with the winners earning senior status for the coming year.

Normally the two finalists would be promoted however this years format will see just the winner of this afternoon’s game in Semple Stadium making the move.

Gortnahoe PRO William Coleman is hoping they can finally make the breakthrough:

“We’re hoping to get over the line this year with having a lot of disappointments in the last 10 years and in previous finals.

“But it’s never going to be easy to get up there so we’re not expecting it to be any different against Moyne Templetouhy.

“As I said, it’s one game, one chance. Hopefully we can do that. Other years it would have been the two finalists going up but not this year so it’s tougher again and it will be a big ask.”

Today’s game throws-in at 1 o’clock and will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Elys Centra at the Mall and Kickham St, Thurles.