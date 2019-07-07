Sean Treacys records victory over Cappawhite

In the West Tipp Junior Football Championship it was a high goal scoring affair between Cappawhite and Sean Treacys.

Cappawhite found the back of the net first after 6 minutes but Sean Treacys equalised 10 minutes later followed closely by a second and then a third goal and were leading 3-02 to Cappawhite’s 1-04 at the break.

Cappa staged a comeback in deep into the second half clocking up two more goals but it wasn’t enough and it ended Sean Treacys 4-06 to Cappawhite’s 3-08

The Quarter Final parings will now seen Sean Treacys take on Rosegreen in Dundrum on Wednesday the 24th of July at 7.30 while its Solohead vs Cappawhite in Annacarty on Friday the 19th at 7.30