Cashel captain Lee Burke says having a strong hurling team gives a huge boost to the west Tipp town.

Cashel take on Thurles Sarsfields this Sunday in the county Intermediate hurling final which takes place in Holycross.

The King Cormacs have a long history of hurling in the town after winning county and Munster titles in the early 1990s.

Lee Burke says a strong hurling side is needed in the town for the sport to thrive.