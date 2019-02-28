Rule interpretation changes to have major impact on U21 panels

All eyes will be on tonight’s North Tipp U21 B football final between Ballina and Kilruane McDonagh’s following the new interpretation of a rule handed down to clubs by the Central Council.

It was decided that from yesterday a player must be aged 17 or over on 1st January 2019 to play in this years remaining Under 21 Football championship, and in the 2019 Under 21 Hurling championship.

That means a number of players on both sides could be sidelined for tonight’s game, and will take no further part in the u21 championships.

It’s thought that Kilruane McDonagh’s look set to lose around 5 players, while Ballina look like they could lose 6 – they only had a panel of 20 in their last outing and may not be able to field a team.

However, neither team have yet indicated to the North Tipp Board that they won’t be able to fulfil the fixture.

North Tipp PRO John Delaney says it’s unfortunate timing, and some players will now lose out…