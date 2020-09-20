Rockwell Rovers relishing chance to play senior football after intermediate final win

Rockwell Rovers are the intermediate county champions after a convincing win over Grangemockler Ballyneale yesterday.

An early goal for Rovers helped to set them on the path to county glory, with the final score Rockwell Rovers 2-10 to Grangemockler’s 9 points.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Rockwell manager, Stephen Quirke said it’s a great victory for them:

“We’re just over the moon to get over the line at the end of the day. We’re where we want to be, playing senior next year and it’s just great for the village.

“I think the boys played as a unit and that was a big thing we wanted to implement this year. We defended as a full team and we attacked as a full team. We had the bit of fitness in us this year that really helped us play the game plan.

“We got the early goal. Last time, in the semi-final we got an early goal and we kicked on from it. I think this year Grangemockler reacted very well and we kind of stalled a bit. But the water break came at the right time and we were able to regroup and go again with our game plan.”