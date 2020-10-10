Results of the second draw of the season for Tipperary County Board

The Tipperary GAA club draw took place behind closed doors in Lar na Pairce in Thurles last night. There was over €40,000 worth of prizes won on the night.

The first prize of a Renault Clio, Skoda Fabia or €15,000 headed westwards to Sean Treacys with Thomas Ryan ‘R’ winning the top prize. Kiladangan GAA club claimed the second prize of a €5,000 holiday voucher or a cash prize as Thomas Hayes was the lucky winner this time.

Michael Bergin of Galtee Rovers won €2,000 while David Gleeson of Portroe won €1,000. The same amount also went to Gerard Evererd of Moyne Templetuohy, Niall Ryan of Carrick Davins, John Manley and Joseph Mulqueen of Nenagh Eire Óg and also Donal Maher of Burgess.

€500 went to Willie and Mary Flynn of Rockwell Rovers, Liam Murphy of Ballinahinch, Joan Ryan Upperchurch, Jody Spooner from the Borris Ileigh club and Maria Hogan of Moneygall.

The next draw is on Friday the 30th of October and is also live on Tipp FM.

