More referees needed to cope with club fixture list in Tipperary

Appeals are being made for more people to take up refereeing in the county.

With a condensed club calendar going forward, more fixtures will likely need to be played at the same time, requiring more match officials.

In the North of the county, five new referees will begin a training course at the end of the month.

Speaking to Tipp FM, North Board Chairman Michael Tierney says there’s a big demand for new match officials.

“What we would love is that every club in the Division has at least one referee of their own. Now that’s easier said than done and I know the clubs are very active in looking for them but we just have to locate them because going forward the amount of games from Under 11 upwards now is huge so we just need lots of referees.”