Raft of divisional minor games down for decision

In the North Tipp Minor A Football Round 2 Kiladangan take on Nenagh Éire Óg in Puckane and Ballina meet Inane Rovers in Ballina.

Both games get underway at 12 noon.

To the North Tipp Minor B Football championship now and in Group 1 Round 2 Ballinahinch/Templederry take on Portroe in Shallee and Silvermines play Newport in Dolla – both games go ahead at noon also.

In Group 2 Round 2 of the same competition Moneygall entertain Lorrha Rovers in Moneygall at 12 noon.

To the South division and Ballyporeen/Clonmel Og play Anner Gaels in Round 2 of the South Tipperary Minor A Football Championship.

Throw in in Marlfield is at noon.

Then in the Mid Tipp Minor A Football Round 4 Moycarkey-Borris play Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton at 2:00 PM.

Also at 2 there’s two round 4 games from the Mid Minor B championship.

Loughmore Castleiney take on Boherlahan Dualla in Castleiney, and Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels play Holycross/Ballycahill in Templetuohy.

To the West Tipp Minor Football Championship, and in Round 2 of the A competition and Arravale Rovers take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Sean Treacy Park at 3pm.

The Cashel King Cormacs – Eire Òg Anacarty/Galtee Rovers game that was due to take place today will now take place tomorrow evening at 4pm

While in the Group 2 Round 3 of the B championship Clonoulty/Rossmore play Aherlow Gaels in Lisvernane at 4 o’clock.

Finally in local GAA this afternoon Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Mullinahone in the South Tipperary U21 B Football Championship Knockout Final.

Throw in in Monroe is at 6 o clock.