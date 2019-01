Tipperary have had a quick turnaround heading into their second game of the National Camogie League today.

The Premier were beaten by Cork last Sunday, and face Galway this afternoon.

Manager Bill Mullaney has a number of injured players to contend with on the panel, however, he was impressed with what he saw from younger players and debutantes last weekend.

He says Galway will be totally different opponents to Cork…

Throw in in the Ragg is at 2pm.