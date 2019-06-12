Plenty club action in the Premier this evening

There are a number of club games in the Premier County this evening.

In the Senior Football League the Clonmel Sportsfield is the venue for Ardfinnan versus Moyle Rovers.

Cahir and Ballyporeen meet in Ballylooby while Clonmel Commercials and Kilsheelan Kilcash go head-to-head in Ned Hall Park.

All three throw-in at 7.30

____________

The semi-final line up for the Crosco Cup in West Tipp will be decided this evening.

Cashel King Cormacs go up against Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Leahy Park, Cashel.

Lattin Cullen Gaels host Cappawhite.

Sean Treacys travel to Annacarty to take on Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

While Golden Kilfeacle welcome Clonoulty Rossmore.

All four quarter finals also throw-in at 7.30

____________

In Mid-Tipp there are two games in the Cahill Cup with 8 o’clock starts

In Littleton its Moycarkey-Borris against Drom-Inch while Holycross Ballycahill and Thurles Sarsfields meet in Holycross.