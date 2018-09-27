Player welfare issues for dual clubs highlighted

Loughmore Castleiney take on Nenagh Eire Og in the quarter final of the County Senior hurling championship this Sunday.

The mid Tipp side went up against Killenaule on Tuesday night, having played a County Senior Football quarter final against Arravale Rovers last Friday.

Over the last number of weeks they’ve picked up a number of injuries due to the heavy schedule.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after their game on Tuesday night, Loughmore manager Declan Laffan said it’s been a gruelling few weeks for the players…

Throw on Sunday in Dolla is at 3:30.