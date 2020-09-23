Player welfare issue raises its head again in Tipperary

A fixtures clash means numerous dual players of Cahir Camogie and Ladies Football teams will have to play two county finals just 26 hours apart.

On Saturday at noon the club are scheduled to face Knockavilla in the County Junior A Camogie final, then on Sunday at 2 o’clock later they are due to play Aherlow in the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior A final.

The dual players had to play camogie as well as football over the same weekend for the semi-finals and, as a result, a number of players suffered from exhaustion because of the lack of recovery time.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson, Tipperary Ladies footballer and Cahir dual player Aishling Moloney said this is a player welfare issue and simply isn’t good for women’s sport in Tipperary in 2020.

“We decided that we’re going to speak out about it because this is happening too often and its time there was a stop put to it.”

“It’s ongoing – it’s not just in Tipperary I suppose its across Ireland.”

“We talk about equality and wanting fairness in women’s sport but if these things are still going on how are we supposed to achieve that?”

“There’s 14 dual players and 10 of them are starters so it took an awful toll on the body so we suffered the consequences for that weekend. I suppose that it’s a final now it just can’t happen again.”