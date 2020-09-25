Player Welfare concerns force Cahir to withdraw from county final

Cahir Camogie Club have decided not to field a team in tomorrows Junior ‘A’ County final.

The club cite player welfare as the reason as up to 14 players on the panel are part of the Cahir Ladies Football team which is due to face Aherlow in the county senior final on Sunday.

The controversy over player welfare was highlighted this week by the likes of Aisling Moloney with the Cahir and County star speaking out about the fact that they were expected to play two games in the space of 26 hours.

In a letter to the County Camogie Board the Cahir club say they feel it’s their responsibility to protect their players and cannot agree to go ahead with the game.

They have also asked to see a written report from the fixtures committee as to how after consultation they came to the decision that the fixture could not be moved.