Excitement is growing in Tipperary, with just over 24 hours to go until Borrisoleigh take to the field to play Ballyhale Shamrocks in the All-Ireland hurling Club Championship Final.

The Tipp side last won the trophy in 1987 when they beat Rathnure of Wexford.

Speaking ahead of the AIB All-Ireland Club Championship Finals, Dan McCormack says knowing the club won the competition in the past, will help this current team.