The dates have been set for the Munster U20 and Minor hurling and football championship fixtures.

In U20 hurling, Tipp are set to play Clare in the quarter finals on Wednesday October 21st, with the provincial final set for November 11th.

In Minor hurling, Tipperary will face Kerry in the quarter finals on Sunday October 18th while the minor footballers will take on Clare in the quarters six days later on October 24th.

Times and venues will be confirmed for those games in the coming weeks.