Opening fixtures for County Senior Hurling & Football championships

All-Ireland finalists Borris Ileigh will take on Toomevara in the opening round of Group 4 in the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Burgess take on Upperchurch Drombane in the other game in that group.

In Group 1 its Kildangan versus JK Brackens while Drom & Inch go up against Roscrea.

Group 2 has Éire Óg Annacarty taking on Clonoulty Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg versus Holycross Ballycahill.

Moycarkey Borris face Loughmore Castleiney while Thurles Sarsfields take on Kilruane MacDonaghs in Group 3.

The opening games will be played on the weekend of July 25th and 26th.

Meanwhile Loughmore Castleiney take on Ballyporeen while Moyne Templetuohy face Ardfinnan in the opening games in Group 1 of the County Senior Football Championship.

Group 2 sees Aherlow go up against JK Brackens with Kilsheelan Kilcash taking on Upperchurch Drombane.

Clonmel Commercials and Cahir meet in Group 3 with Killenaule facing Galtee Rovers.

Finally in Group 4 it’s Eire Óg Annacarty against Moycarkey Borris and Arravale Rovers versus Moyle Rovers which gets underway on Friday July 17th.