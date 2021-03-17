North Tipp chair concerned for future of divisional championships

Without a link to the county, the divisional championships would be “gone in two or three years”.

That’s according to North Board Chairman Michael Tierney.

Following a ruling at congress limiting county championships to just 16 teams, the future of the divisions is in jeopardy,

Speaking to Tipp FM, Michael says two separate divisional championships for Seamus O’Riain and Dan Breen teams could be a compromise.

“The hope would be that what we’ll call the Dan Breen clubs in North Tipperary would be having their own North championship. It would consist of three rounds – quarter final, semi final and final.”

The O’Riain clubs would also have a North championship – with the present numbers that would also be a quarter final, semi final and a final.”

“To have the North championship viable and to have them worth something you have to hold the link (to the County championship). If you don’t hold the link they’ll become null and void over a couple of years. They’d be gone within two or three years I’ve no doubt in saying that.”