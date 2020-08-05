No cash to be taken at Mid Tipp games

The Mid Tipp GAA board has announced that all adult games in the division will become cashless events.

Chair of the Board, Jonathan Cullen says they’ve signed an agreement with Future Ticketing which is likely to come into operation for this weekend’s Junior hurling fixtures.

He says the move will help them to ensure compliance with national regulations in relation to crowd numbers.

Future Ticketing are also involved with Tipperary GAA as partners in rolling out ticketing arrangements for county championship fixtures.

Jonathan Cullen says the decision had to be taken for the wellbeing of gate checkers.

“As many people who are attending games will see and will know that the average age of our gate checkers is not young.”

“The gate checkers have told us that they will not handle cash anymore at gates. So we had to respect that and we had to put in place the procedures that we have done and that we will be doing going forward to make sure we don’t put anybody’s health at risk.”