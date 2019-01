Tipperary GAA have today officialy unveiled their new jersey.

The retro style deep blue and gold jersey was showcased for the first time at Portroe GAA this morning.

Tipp managers Liam Sheedy and Liam Kearns were in attendance, along with hurler Brendan Maher and football captain Conor Sweeney.

Declan Kelly, CEO & Chairman of Teneo was also there – the Global CEO advisory firm was recently announced as the new sponsor of Tipperary GAA.