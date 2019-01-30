New Commercial Board for Tipperary GAA

Tipperary GAA has announced details of its newly established Commercial Board.

This is being set up to support the ongoing fundraising efforts of the County Board.

The Commercial Board will be chaired by Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo, Tipperary’s Official Sponsor, and will be made up of longstanding supporters of Tipperary GAA.

They include hotel magnate Louis Fitzgerald, Head of AIB Corporate Banking Simon Scroope and General Manager of AIG Ireland Declan O’Rourke.

Also on the commercial board are former rugby international Alan Quinlan and soccer star Niall Quinn.

One of the main tasks being undertaken by the Board is a fundraising effort to secure the funds needed to support the ongoing strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam Sheedy’s management.

The first event being organised by the Commercial Board, in association with Tipperary GAA’s official sponsor Teneo, will be a celebration of Tipperary Hurling in the Mansion House, Dublin, on April 10th.

The event will include a panel discussion with some of the Tipp All Ireland winning captains and an interview with Tipperary Hurling manager Liam Sheedy.