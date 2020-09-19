Mullinahone and Lorrha vying for silverware in Ó Riain Cup final today

This afternoon, Mullinahone and Lorrha are vying for the opportunity for county Senior silverware, and promotion to Dan Breen status.

Despite finishing runners-up in their respective groups, both sides have moved through the gears during the campaign to book their spots in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup final.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles, Cahir.

Tipperary camogie star and Tipp FM analyst Sarah Fryday was among those to preview the clash on Across The Line here on Tipp FM last night.

She expects a very close contest, but thinks Lorrha’s energy might just do enough on the day:

“They’re creating an awful amount of space for themselves inside and there’s always somebody running off the shoulder, receiving a ball or else making space for someone else.

“But like that can only stay going for so long, and I suppose the water breaks are saving them in that regard.

“So Lorrha, if they can keep that high pace and scoring for the majority of the game, Mullinahone will struggle to deal with that.”