In Tipp school sides in action today.

Borrisokane CC march on to the All-Ireland C Hurling final after beating Colaiste Naomh Cormac 1-15 to 14 points.

Castlecomer are All Ireland Champions after beating St. Mary’s of Nenagh in the Senior B Camogie Final 2-6 to 7 points

And in the All Ireland Schools Senior C Camogie Final Cashel Community School emerged victorious over St. Pius, Magherafelt on a 6-10 to 1 point scoreline.