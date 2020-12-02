Minor and U20 action could resume shortly

Tipperary’s Minor and Under 20 teams could return to action this month in their intercounty competitions.

In light of current Level 3 restrictions, it’s understood that provincial competitions could resume as early as next week.

The Tipperary Under 20 and Minor hurlers are both due to face Waterford in Munster semi-finals with both sides winning quarter finals before the most recent set of restrictions.

Our Minor footballers have been drawn to face Clare in the Munster quarter finals, with the action yet to get underway in that competition.