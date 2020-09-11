Loughmore Footballers not distracted by hurling final

Despite having a County Senior Hurling final on the horizon Loughmore Castleiney’s Noel McGrath says their focus is very much on more immediate matters.

The Mid-Tipp club go up against Moyle Rovers in the football semi-final tomorrow evening with a place in the decider against Clonmel Commercials on offer.

However Noel McGrath admits Kiladangan – who are their opponents in the hurling final on Sunday week – will be a tough challenge.

“They’ve been there or thereabouts now for 3 or 4 years – getting to semi-finals and getting to finals.”

They’re a serious team – well able to play the ball around, very skilful, very lively and fast.”

“We’re two weeks out now – we have a big football match this weekend and that’s going to be our focus for the moment. When it comes around to County Final week then we’ll get ourselves right and go at that as well.”