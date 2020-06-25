Long awaited club championships to commence on July 18th

The Tipperary club championship dates were ratified at the county management meeting last night.

The 2020 hurling and football championships will get underway on the weekend of July 18th with the first round of the Senior & Intermediate Football Championships.

The following weekend – July 25th – will see the first round of the Seamus O’Riain, Intermediate and Senior Hurling Championships take place.

Round 2 of the football championships take place on August 1st before the hurling takes centre stage for the next two weekends when Rounds 2 & 3 will be played.

The weekend of August 22nd will see round 3 of the football championship going ahead which will bring to a close all senior group stages in both codes.

The quarter-finals as well as the relegation semi-finals will take place on August 29th. To facilitate the possibility of a dual club reaching both hurling and football semi-finals those games for now are scheduled for the weekends of September 5th and 12th.

The senior hurling, Seamus O’Riain and senior football finals will take place on the weekend of September 19th.

The County CCC will meet early next week to draw the first round pairings for the various championships.