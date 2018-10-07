Local GAA results – Saturday

The finalists of the Seamus O’Riain Cup have been decided.

Moycarkey Borris were first across the line after beating JK Brackens by a goal at the Ragg in the eraly throw in, the final score 1-18 to 18 points.

Then in Dolla, in the other semi final, Burgess booked their spot in the final after beating Templederry kenyons, the final score there 2-17 to 2-14.

Pat Gibson is selector for Burgess, he’s eager to bring back a trophy



INTERMEDIATE

In the County intermediate football championship, Golden Kilfeacle have booked their place in the final after beating Borrisokane in Templemore, the final score there 2-11 to 5 points.

Also, Moyne Templetuohy have advanced to the semi final after beating Rockwell Rovers, 2-10 to 8 points the final score in Holycross.

There were 2 relegation battles in the intermediate Hurling yesterday.

In group 2 Lattin Cullen Gaels are going down after falling to Moyle Rovers in Golden. Moyle Rovers were leading by 9 points at full time, 20 points to 1-08 the final score.

In group 1, Arravale Rovers were sunk by Kiladangan in Kilcommon. Kiladangan avoiding relegation by two points, 1-15 to 1-13 the final score.

MINOR

Knockavilla will meet Drom Inch in the County Minor B football championship final.

Knockavilla overcame the Mullinahone challenge in Munroe to secure their spot in the final. The match ended 3-11 to 3-7 for Kickham’s.

Drom and Inch paved their path to the final by beating Ballina in Toomevara, 2-11 to 1-08.