Local GAA Results

County Senior Hurling Championship
Group 1
Clonoulty Rossmore 1-14 Mullinahone 0-11
Nenagh Éire Óg 2-24 Roscrea 0-11
Group 2
Toomevara 1-9 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-10
Éire Óg Annacarty – Donohill 0-16 Killenaule 1-11
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Golden Kilfeacle 1-17 Kiladangan 1-13
Drom & Inch 1-11 Borrisokane 0-5
Ladies Football
No joy for the Presentation Thurles – they lost out to Glenamaddy in the All Ireland Senior B Post Primary final.
5-13 to 2-7 the final score in favour of the Galway school in Ballinasloe.