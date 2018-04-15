Local GAA Results

County Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-14 Mullinahone 0-11

Nenagh Éire Óg 2-24 Roscrea 0-11

Group 2

Toomevara 1-9 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-10

Éire Óg Annacarty – Donohill 0-16 Killenaule 1-11

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Golden Kilfeacle 1-17 Kiladangan 1-13

Drom & Inch 1-11 Borrisokane 0-5

Ladies Football

No joy for the Presentation Thurles – they lost out to Glenamaddy in the All Ireland Senior B Post Primary final.

5-13 to 2-7 the final score in favour of the Galway school in Ballinasloe.