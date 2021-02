Two Tipperary ladies footballers went head-to-head in the Women’s AFL in Australia this morning.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy’s West Coast Eagles made the 4000 kilometre trip cross country to face the Brisbane Lions.

McCarthy’s teammate with the Tipperary ladies footballers Orla O’Dwyer lined out for the Lions.

The Lions were leading 19 – 18 at half time but dominated the second half to run out 65 – 20 winners while McCarthy got one of the the two West Coast goals.