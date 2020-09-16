Limited number of fans will get to see Tipp county finals

200 hurling fans will be allowed to attend this weekend’s County finals at Semple Stadium.

The governments Living with Covid plan allows spectators back into sports grounds.

With the Dan Breen and Seamus O’Riain finals down for decision this weekend Tipp County Board secretary Tim Floyd says while the change is welcome many fans will still be disappointed.

“The last couple of years we had both hurling finals together in Semple Stadium and we’d probably have up to 7,000 people at those whereas next Sunday we can only have 200.”

“We are giving total priority almost to the two participating clubs at those matches so they will be getting the bulk of those tickets.”

“That’s the hand we’re dealt with and that’s what we have to do and I think clubs understand that.”