League overrun to cause club problems in Tipp

The Tipperary County Board is facing a major fixture headache for the club championships.

It follows the rescheduling of the National Hurling and Football Leagues which will now stretch into next month following recent weather enforced cancellations.

The Tipp hurlers will face Dublin in their quarter final at Croke Park on Sunday while the footballers will meet Cavan in Round 7 of the League in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Tipp FM football analyst Conor O’Dwyer says the League overrun will cause problems at club level in Tipp.