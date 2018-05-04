Two changes to Tipp starting 15 to face Cavan

Tipp manager Shane Ronayne has made 2 changes to the starting 15 for this weekends National Ladies Football Division 2 League final.

Laura Dillon comes into the full back line in place of Siobhan Condon, while Aisling McCarthy resumes her usual spot in the half forward line, with Anna Rose Kennedy making way.

The Premier take on Cavan at Parnell Park, ahead of the Division 1 clash between Mayo and Dublin.

With the games looking likely to sell out, Tipp captain Samantha Lambert says she hopes Tipp fans will be well represented in the crowd…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.