Tipperary Ladies Minor Footballers suffered defeat at the hands of Cork in Bansha this afternoon.

The Rebelettes clocked up a goal and 4 points within the opening six minutes and went on to lead 1-10 to 5 points at half time.

Tipperary fought back and found the back of the opposition’s net early in the second half but failed to capitalise on a number of chances and it ended Cork 2-14 Tipperary 1-06